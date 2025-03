Although Danantara is a new organization, it has a full plate, including the country’s aim to have local oil refineries.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— As Indonesia’s economy grows, so does the demand for oil to fuel the country’s economic engine. The launch of Danantara rekindles the government’s aim to build oil refinery.

Thus far, government efforts to meet this growing demand have yet to yield results, from failed negotiations with Saudi Arabian investors to the stalled refinery project in Tuban due to Western sanctions imposed on Russia, Indonesia’s joint venture partner on the project.