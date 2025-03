Eight conglomerates attended President Prabowo Subianto's invitation to the Presidential Palace on Friday (7/3/2025).

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Eight conglomerates attended President Prabowo Subianto's invitation to the Presidential Palace on Friday (7/3/2025). Among them, who is the richest?

The meeting was attended by Anthony Salim (Salim Group), Aguan (Agung Sedayu Group), Prajogo Pangestu (Barito Pacific), and Boy Thohir (Adaro). Also present were Franky Widjaja (Sinar Mas Group), Dato Sri Tahir (Mayapada Group), James Riady (Lippo Group), and Tomy Winata (Artha Graha Group).