Astra International is still actively investing in digital and startup companies to this day, with Gojek and Halodoc numbering among them

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Astra Group has long relied on its automotive business as its keycontributor for revenue, despite the conglomerate not solely focused on one business.

Astra also manages several business besides automotive, including financial services, mining equipment, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property.