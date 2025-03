Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Coal producers listed on the stock exchange recorded an average decline in the bottom line during Q3 2024, despite an increase in revenue.

According to data from DataIndonesia.id, 23 out of 25 coal issuers have published their business performance for Q3/2024. On average, revenue rose by 9.25%, while net profit contracted by 23.32% year-to-date from January to September 2024.