Weak purchasing power remains a challenge for retailers, including Erajaya Swasembada that distributes gadgets.  (Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti)

Erajaya (ERAA) Grips on Expansion Strategy Amid Weak Purchasing Power Climate

Duwi Setiya Ariyanti
Duwi Setiya Ariyanti - Bisnis.com
Senin, 10 Maret 2025 | 15:10
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Retail issuer PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk. (ERAA) is preparing a business expansion plan this year to enhance its market position amid weak purchasing power tendency. The company aims at seizing the momentum of Ramadan and Eid to boost its performance.

Amid the challenges of limited purchasing power in Indonesia, ERAA remains optimistic about expanding its retail store network by introducing new brands and products to consumers. This move aims to strengthen Erajaya's market position while catering to the growing consumer demand. Despite already having 77 distribution centers and 1,864 retail outlets across Indonesia, ERAA continues to pursue its expansion strategy.

