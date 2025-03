The government extends its power over state-owned banks to roll out its key programs, including the latest one, 'Merah Putih' village cooperative.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—The government's decision to engage the State-Owned Banks Association (Himbara) in supporting key programs, including the latest one, Merah Putih Village Cooperative spurred mixed impacts between opportunities and burdens.

However, Himbara bankers remain optimistic about their ability to back government initiatives while sustaining their business performance. Moreover, several government programs could potentially unlock new business opportunities.