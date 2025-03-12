President Calls for Cash Holiday Bonuses for Ride-Hailing Drivers

The President hopes that the new rule can help workers, drivers, and online couriers enjoy their holiday and mudik.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — President Prabowo Subianto has called on ride-hailing companies to provide holiday bonuses to their drivers in the form of cash ahead of Idul Fitri later this month, as a form of appreciation to ride-hailing drivers who prop up the country’s transportation and logistics services.

“The government urges [companies] to give holiday bonuses for online drivers and couriers in the form of cash based on work activity,” the President told a press conference at the State Palace on Monday (10/3).