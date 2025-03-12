Positive Outlook for ICBP, MYOR, CMRY

Issuers such as ICBP, MYOR, and CMRY stand to benefit from the government’s pro-growth policies, though their margins remain under pressure.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Consumer stocks' performance remains under pressure as weak public consumption weighs on the sector. However, market participants remain optimistic about a recovery, driven by the momentum of Ramadan and Eid, along with corporate expansion initiatives.

A closer look reveals that the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) declined for two consecutive months at the start of the year, reaching 126.4 in February 2025, reinforcing signs of waning public optimism toward economic conditions.