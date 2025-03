The government mandates full THR, regulates BHR for online drivers, with no sanctions for app companies.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government has mandated employers to disburse holiday allowances (THR) no later than seven days before the 2025 Eid holiday, while THR for state civil servants is scheduled for disbursement on 17 March 2025.

Minister of Manpower Yassierli stated that this requirement is outlined in the Minister of Manpower’s Circular Letter No. M/2/HK.04.00/III/2025 on the Implementation of 2025 THR Payments for Workers and Employees.