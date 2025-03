Coal issuers ADRO, BYAN, ITMG, and PTBA are raising their 2025 capex allocation in line with higher production.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Coal issuers ADRO, BYAN, ITMG, and PTBA are increasing capital expenditure (capex) in 2025 to support expansion and higher coal production.

PT Alamtri Resources Indonesia Tbk. (ADRO), for instance, has allocated $525 million (approximately IDR 8.4 trillion, JISDOR exchange rate of IDR 16,157 per US dollar as of 31 December 2024) for its 2025 capex.