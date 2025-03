United Tractors (UNTR)’s gold miner subsidiary Agincourt Resources saw a big leap in revenue last year thanks to increased production and rising gold prices.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — As gold prices rise, PT Agincourt Resources (PTAR)—gold and silver miner and subsidiary of PT United Tractors (UNTR)—targets 240,000 ounces of gold produced in 2025 to follow last year’s growth.

Already, PTAR’s gold sales equivalent surged by 19.7% from 175,430 ounces in 2023 to 230,281 ounces in 2024. As this jump in production was accompanied with rising gold prices, PTAR’s revenue soared 64% as a result, going from US$340 million to US$557.9 million.