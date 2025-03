Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Experts warned that Indonesia could be on the brink of economic downturn after state revenue nosedived in February, noting it could lead to bigger fiscal problems onward.

The Finance Ministry reported during a press conference that state revenue amounted to IDR 240.4 trillion in February, marking a 24.99% year-on-year (YoY) plunge from IDR 320.51 trillion per last year’s February.