Danantara’s Impact on 'Merah Putih' Village Cooperative and State-Owned Bank Stocks

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA– One of the latest developments impacting banking stocks is the establishment of the DayaAnagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency (Danantara), which has taken over government ownership in several strategic state-owned enterprises, including banks.

Danantara aims to optimize dividend and investment management, boosting operational efficiency and supporting the expansion of state-owned banks. The transfer of share ownership (inbreng) from the Ministry of SOE to Danantara will be implemented in phases.