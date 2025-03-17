Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Illustration of an employee observing the movement of bond investment screens in the BNI Dealing Room, Jakarta, some time ago./Bisnis - Himawan L Nugraha.

Danantara’s Impact on 'Merah Putih' Village Cooperative and State-Owned Bank Stocks

Investors are currently skeptical about the effectiveness of Danantara due to unclear policies and potential coordination issues among SOEs.

Anitana Widya Puspa,Hafiyyan
Anitana Widya Puspa & Hafiyyan - Bisnis.com
Senin, 17 Maret 2025 | 17:30
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA– One of the latest developments impacting banking stocks is the establishment of the DayaAnagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency (Danantara), which has taken over government ownership in several strategic state-owned enterprises, including banks.

Danantara aims to optimize dividend and investment management, boosting operational efficiency and supporting the expansion of state-owned banks. The transfer of share ownership (inbreng) from the Ministry of SOE to Danantara will be implemented in phases.

