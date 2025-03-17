Boy Thohir’s Portfolio: 2024 Earnings and Dividend Outlook

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Five companies listed in Garibaldi “Boy” Thohir’s portfolio have released their 2024 full-year financial reports, revealing that three among them saw a decline in profits. These five companies are PT Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia (TRIM), PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia (ADMR), PT Adaro Andalan Indonesia (AADI), PT BFI Finance Indonesia (BFIN), and PT Alamtri Resources Indonesia (ADRO).

Boy Thohir holds a 34.64% stake in PT Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia (TRIM). Of the five, TRIM saw the highest growth in 2024, booking revenue increase of 26.40% from IDR 712.95 billion in 2023 to IDR 901.15 billion in 2024, while net profit also rose 59.4% year-on-year (YoY) from IDR 162.4 billion to IDR 259.8 billion.