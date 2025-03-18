Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Ilustrasi utang pemerintah Indonesia dalam mata uang dolar AS. Bisnis - Himawan L Nugraha.

Corporate Foreign Debt Declines in January, Signaling Slowdown in Expansion

Corporate foreign debt in Indonesia decreased to $194.4 billion in January 2025, continuing a four-year decline since 2021.

Annasa Rizki Kamalina,Sri Mas Sari
Annasa Rizki Kamalina & Sri Mas Sari - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 18 Maret 2025 | 20:10
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Bank Indonesia (BI)’s latest data show that corporate foreign debt stood at US$194.4 billion in January, down 0.38% month-to-month and 1.71% year-on-year, continuing its four-year downtrend since 2021 when corporate foreign debt amounted to US$204.8 billion.

The decline in corporate debt contrasts the uptrend in Indonesia’s foreign debt position. Meanwhile, the corporate debt downtrend largely occurs in non-bank financial and non-financial firms, while foreign debt in banks show an increase.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Napas Pendek IHSG Hadapi Pengumuman BI Rate dan The Fed Setelah Sempat Amblas 6%
Bisnis
31 menit yang lalu

Napas Pendek IHSG Hadapi Pengumuman BI Rate dan The Fed Setelah Sempat Amblas 6%

Corporate Foreign Debt Declines in January, Signaling Slowdown in Expansion
English Version
36 menit yang lalu

Corporate Foreign Debt Declines in January, Signaling Slowdown in Expansion

Indonesian Banks Navigate AI-Driven Transformation
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Indonesian Banks Navigate AI-Driven Transformation

Pertamina Incar Malaysia dan Singapura untuk Bioavtur dari Minyak Jelantah
Bisnis
1 jam yang lalu

Pertamina Incar Malaysia dan Singapura untuk Bioavtur dari Minyak Jelantah

Freeport-McMoRan Paves Way for Inauguration of Gresik’s Giant Gold Refinery
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Freeport-McMoRan Paves Way for Inauguration of Gresik’s Giant Gold Refinery

Berita Premium Lainnya