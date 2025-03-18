Corporate Foreign Debt Declines in January, Signaling Slowdown in Expansion

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Bank Indonesia (BI)’s latest data show that corporate foreign debt stood at US$194.4 billion in January, down 0.38% month-to-month and 1.71% year-on-year, continuing its four-year downtrend since 2021 when corporate foreign debt amounted to US$204.8 billion.

The decline in corporate debt contrasts the uptrend in Indonesia’s foreign debt position. Meanwhile, the corporate debt downtrend largely occurs in non-bank financial and non-financial firms, while foreign debt in banks show an increase.