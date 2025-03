Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Timah Tbk. (TINS) is working swiftly to secure an extension of its Mining Business License for Production Operations (IUP-OP), the majority of which are set to expire this year. The company is accelerating efforts to ensure sustainable performance growth.

Approximately 70% of TINS' 125 IUP-OPs are due to expire this year, prompting management to pursue extensions to maintain operational continuity.