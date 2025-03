Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Looking at Jahja Setiaatmadja’s history, one could say that the apple does not fall far from the tree. Tio Keng Soen, father of the would-be top banker in Indonesia, was born on December 11, 1923, and had held various professions throughout his life.

He was a member of the Batavia Fire Brigade in 1942 and later worked at PTI Rapur Amracab, Nigeo, and the SIPET (Stichting Invoer Plannen en Toewijz) office.