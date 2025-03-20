Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Driver Gojek mengantarkan penumpang dan pesanan makanan di Makassar, Sulawesi Selatan, Selasa (11/3/2025). /Bisnis/Paulus Tandi Bone

GOTO Eyes Ambitious 2025 Targets After Posting Record Results

GOTO has unveiled a series of strategies to maintain its success in 2025, including a new adjusted EBITDA guidance of IDR 1.4 trillion–1.6 trillion.

Annisa Kurniasari Saumi
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 20 Maret 2025 | 15:15
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — After previously hitting its breakeven guidance for the first time in the company’s history and achieving record results, GOTO has unveiled a series of strategies to maintain its success in 2025, including a new adjusted EBITDA guidance of IDR 1.4 trillion–1.6 trillion.

PT GoTo Gojek Tokepedia Tbk. (GOTO) CEO Patrick Walujo said 2024 was a historic year for GOTO as the company demonstrated the strength of its integrated ecosystem and commitment to operational excellence. He also noted that GOTO’s strategy to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in 2024 had been successful.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

GOTO Eyes Ambitious 2025 Targets After Posting Record Results
English Version
55 menit yang lalu

GOTO Eyes Ambitious 2025 Targets After Posting Record Results

Turut Jejak Konglomerat Prajogo Pangestu Belanja Saham BREN
Emiten
1 jam yang lalu

Turut Jejak Konglomerat Prajogo Pangestu Belanja Saham BREN

Unjuk Gigi Fore Kopi di Lantai Bursa & Sinyal Rebound IPO Startup Tanpa Exit Strategy
Rintisan
2 jam yang lalu

Unjuk Gigi Fore Kopi di Lantai Bursa & Sinyal Rebound IPO Startup Tanpa Exit Strategy

Pembangunan PLTU India Mandek, Impor Batu Bara Bakal Turun?
Bisnis
2 jam yang lalu

Pembangunan PLTU India Mandek, Impor Batu Bara Bakal Turun?

Lo Kheng Hong Nikmati Dividen Makin Besar dari Bank OCBC (NISP) 2025
Emiten
3 jam yang lalu

Lo Kheng Hong Nikmati Dividen Makin Besar dari Bank OCBC (NISP) 2025

Berita Premium Lainnya