GOTO Eyes Ambitious 2025 Targets After Posting Record Results

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — After previously hitting its breakeven guidance for the first time in the company’s history and achieving record results, GOTO has unveiled a series of strategies to maintain its success in 2025, including a new adjusted EBITDA guidance of IDR 1.4 trillion–1.6 trillion.

PT GoTo Gojek Tokepedia Tbk. (GOTO) CEO Patrick Walujo said 2024 was a historic year for GOTO as the company demonstrated the strength of its integrated ecosystem and commitment to operational excellence. He also noted that GOTO’s strategy to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in 2024 had been successful.