Tourism Ministry Optimistic on Money Circulation During Lebaran, Experts Disagree

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Tourism Ministry is optimistic that government incentives to lower airfares will allow money circulation to reach IDR 375.2 trillion during the 2025 Idul Fitri or Lebaran holidays, up 1.4% from last year’s Lebaran.

On the other hand, however, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) doubts money circulation would even reach last year’s number due to the declining number of travelers, which number 146 million trips according to a survey by the Transportation Ministry’s Policy Agency.