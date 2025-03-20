Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Brantas Train passengers prepare to board the train at Pasar Senen Station, Jakarta. Tourism Ministry expects IDR 375T Lebaran spending, but experts foresee lower circulation due to declining travelers. Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Tourism Ministry Optimistic on Money Circulation During Lebaran, Experts Disagree

Tourism Ministry expects IDR 375T Lebaran spending, but experts foresee lower circulation due to declining travelers.

Ni Luh Anggela
Ni Luh Anggela - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 20 Maret 2025 | 19:20
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Tourism Ministry is optimistic that government incentives to lower airfares will allow money circulation to reach IDR 375.2 trillion during the 2025 Idul Fitri or Lebaran holidays, up 1.4% from last year’s Lebaran.

On the other hand, however, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) doubts money circulation would even reach last year’s number due to the declining number of travelers, which number 146 million trips according to a survey by the Transportation Ministry’s Policy Agency.

Tourism Ministry Optimistic on Money Circulation During Lebaran, Experts Disagree
Tourism Ministry Optimistic on Money Circulation During Lebaran, Experts Disagree

