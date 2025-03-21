Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Nasabah melakukan transaksi melalui mesin atm PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BBRI) di Jakarta, Kamis (26/12/2024). (Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti)

Bank Turn to Product Innovation in Scramble for Low-cost Funds

Banks turn to new strategies and innovative products to garner low-cost funds.

Lorenzo Anugrah Mahardhika, Reyhan Fernanda Fajarihza
Lorenzo Anugrah Mahardhika & Reyhan Fernanda Fajarihza - Bisnis.com
Jumat, 21 Maret 2025 | 06:55
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Banks continue to race for low-cost funds as deposit rates remain relatively high and tight liquidity persists, after Bank Indonesia (BI) holds key rates steady for the second consecutive month since January’s rate cut.

According to Bank Indonesia’s broad money report for January, deposit rates saw an increase across multiple tenors; the three-month and six-month tenors increased to 5.57% and 6.01%, up from 5.55% and 5.97% in December 2024. On the other hand, the one-month and 12-month tenor decreased to 4.82% and 5.16%, down from 4.87% and 5.17%, while 24-month deposits remained at the same rate (4.32%).

