Bank Turn to Product Innovation in Scramble for Low-cost Funds

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Banks continue to race for low-cost funds as deposit rates remain relatively high and tight liquidity persists, after Bank Indonesia (BI) holds key rates steady for the second consecutive month since January’s rate cut.

According to Bank Indonesia’s broad money report for January, deposit rates saw an increase across multiple tenors; the three-month and six-month tenors increased to 5.57% and 6.01%, up from 5.55% and 5.97% in December 2024. On the other hand, the one-month and 12-month tenor decreased to 4.82% and 5.16%, down from 4.87% and 5.17%, while 24-month deposits remained at the same rate (4.32%).