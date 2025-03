Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Elnusa Tbk. (ELSA), a key provider of oil and gas support services within the Pertamina Group, maintained its positive financial trajectory in 2024, posting a net profit of IDR 713.67 billion—a 42% increase year-on-year (YoY) from IDR 503.13 billion in the previous year.

The profit surge aligned with a 7% growth in operating income, which reached IDR 13.39 trillion by December 2024, up from IDR 12.56 trillion in 2023.