Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) announced on Monday (24/3/2025) that out of a total of 911 stocks, 20 saw an increase in weighting following a periodic review by bourse authorities, with BBCA, AADI, and PTRO numbering among them. The review’s ruling is set to take effect on April 8 until June 30.

Among these 20 stocks, PT Bank Central Asia (BBCA) leads with a higher weighting of 9%, up from 8.3%, an increase of 0.42 basis points.