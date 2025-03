Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Bank Mandiri Tbk. (BMRI) changed its management during the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGMS) held on Tuesday (25/3/2025). In the capital market, new recommendations and actions from large investors have emerged.

Darmawan Junaidi remains the president director, a position he has held since 2020. Meanwhile, Riduan has been appointed deputy director, replacing Alexandra Askandar.