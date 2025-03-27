Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Mantan Presiden AS Donald Trump saat acara kampanye di Alro Steel di Potterville, Michigan, AS, Kamis (29/8/2024). Trump mengatakan ia akan meminta pemerintah AS atau perusahaan asuransi menanggung biaya fertilisasi in vitro jika terpilih menjadi presiden, sebagai upaya untuk menetralisir isu yang telah menjadi tantangan politik bagi calon presiden dari Partai Republik dan partainya menjelang pemilihan umum November. Bloomberg/Emily Elconin.

Southeast Asian Countries Start to Feel Heat from Trump's Tariffs

Southeast Asian countries are beginning to feel the effects of the trade war waged by US President Donald Trump as his reciprocal tariffs.

Oktaviano DB Hana, Lorenzo Anugrah Mahardhika
Oktaviano DB Hana & Lorenzo Anugrah Mahardhika - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 27 Maret 2025 | 17:30
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Southeast Asian countries are beginning to feel the effects of the trade war waged by US President Donald Trump as his reciprocal tariffs—which are adjusted for each trading partner—and a 25% tariff on semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles are set to take effect starting April 2.

Trump’s policy is more expansive that what he touted on the campaign trail, where he primarily focused on implementing broad tariffs on major trading partners. In its development, the Republican president has since adopted a more specific approach to tariff imposition. This was revealed in an official White House memo on February 13, 2025, titled “Reciprocal Trade and Tariff.”

