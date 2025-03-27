Southeast Asian Countries Start to Feel Heat from Trump’s Tariffs

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Southeast Asian countries are beginning to feel the effects of the trade war waged by US President Donald Trump as his reciprocal tariffs—which are adjusted for each trading partner—and a 25% tariff on semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles are set to take effect starting April 2.

Trump’s policy is more expansive that what he touted on the campaign trail, where he primarily focused on implementing broad tariffs on major trading partners. In its development, the Republican president has since adopted a more specific approach to tariff imposition. This was revealed in an official White House memo on February 13, 2025, titled “Reciprocal Trade and Tariff.”