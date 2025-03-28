Lo Kheng Hong Adds Stake in GJTL Ahead of Lebaran

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Veteran investor Lo Kheng Hong increased his stake in tire producer PT Gajah Tunggal (GJTL) ahead of this year’s Idul Fitri as the stock continues to move downward.

GJTL closed at IDR 1,025 on Tuesday (25/3/2025), so far reflecting a 10.48% year-to-date (YtD) decline. According to data from PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (KSEI), Lo Kheng Hong bought 300,000 GJTL shares on March 24—about a week ahead of Lebaran—raising his holdings to 187.56 million shares or equivalent to 5.38% stake.