Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Lo Kheng Hong

Lo Kheng Hong Adds Stake in GJTL Ahead of Lebaran

LKH has been buying millions of GJTL shares since the start of the year, aligning with his own previous bullish remarks about the company’s prospects.

M. Nurhadi Pratomo, Thomas Mola
M. Nurhadi Pratomo & Thomas Mola - Bisnis.com
Jumat, 28 Maret 2025 | 09:30
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Veteran investor Lo Kheng Hong increased his stake in tire producer PT Gajah Tunggal (GJTL) ahead of this year’s Idul Fitri as the stock continues to move downward.

GJTL closed at IDR 1,025 on Tuesday (25/3/2025), so far reflecting a 10.48% year-to-date (YtD) decline. According to data from PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (KSEI), Lo Kheng Hong bought 300,000 GJTL shares on March 24—about a week ahead of Lebaran—raising his holdings to 187.56 million shares or equivalent to 5.38% stake.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Lo Kheng Hong Adds Stake in GJTL Ahead of Lebaran
Investasi
58 menit yang lalu

Lo Kheng Hong Adds Stake in GJTL Ahead of Lebaran

Balapan Astra Otoparts (AUTO) dan Dharma Polimetal (DRMA) Cari Untung Jelang Musim Mudik
Emiten
2 jam yang lalu

Balapan Astra Otoparts (AUTO) dan Dharma Polimetal (DRMA) Cari Untung Jelang Musim Mudik

Bank Jago (ARTO) 2025 Performance and Stock Outlook
English Version
2 jam yang lalu

Bank Jago (ARTO) 2025 Performance and Stock Outlook

Manuver Pemegang Saham GOTO 3,45% Jelang Hari Raya
Emiten
3 jam yang lalu

Manuver Pemegang Saham GOTO 3,45% Jelang Hari Raya

Bank Mandiri (BMRI) Siap Kucurkan Dividen, Schroders dan Vanguard Ikut Antre
Emiten
14 jam yang lalu

Bank Mandiri (BMRI) Siap Kucurkan Dividen, Schroders dan Vanguard Ikut Antre

Berita Premium Lainnya