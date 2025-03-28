Bank Jago (ARTO) 2025 Performance and Stock Outlook

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—Digital bank PT Bank Jago (ARTO) saw impressive performance in 2024 after booking 78% net profit growth. The bank, founded by banking tycoon Jerry Ng, is expected to maintain its performance in 2025 thanks to catalysts such as potentially improving liquidity and the launch of new products.

ARTO’s net profit growth was driven by an increase in the number of customers, third-party funds (TPF), and loan disbursements. The company’s net profit after tax amounted to IDR 129 billion, 78% year-on-year (YoY) higher from 2023’s IDR 72 billion.