Nasabah beraktivitas di depan logo PT Bank Jago Tbk. di Jakarta, Kamis (11/1/2024). Bisnis/Abdurachman

Bank Jago (ARTO) 2025 Performance and Stock Outlook

Analysts believe Bank Jago (ARTO) will maintain its positive performance in 2025 after booking an impressive 78% profit growth last year.

Oktaviano DB Hana,Lorenzo Anugrah Mahardhika
Oktaviano DB Hana & Lorenzo Anugrah Mahardhika - Bisnis.com
Jumat, 28 Maret 2025 | 07:30
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—Digital bank PT Bank Jago (ARTO) saw impressive performance in 2024 after booking 78% net profit growth. The bank, founded by banking tycoon Jerry Ng, is expected to maintain its performance in 2025 thanks to catalysts such as potentially improving liquidity and the launch of new products.

ARTO’s net profit growth was driven by an increase in the number of customers, third-party funds (TPF), and loan disbursements. The company’s net profit after tax amounted to IDR 129 billion, 78% year-on-year (YoY) higher from 2023’s IDR 72 billion.

