Manufacturing Sector to Face Uncertainty Post-Eid

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The conclusion of the Christmas and New Year momentum, along with Ramadan and Eid, serves as a warning for national manufacturing performance, which has been expanding since December 2024. The government and stakeholders must now strategize effectively to sustain the growth of the domestic industry.

Historically, Indonesia's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing has remained relatively stable after Eid. For instance, the Manufacturing PMI stood at 54.2 in March 2024, coinciding with the start of Ramadan, before declining to 52.9 in April 2024.