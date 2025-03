Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Djarum Group’s omnichannel player, PT Global Digital Niaga Tbk. (BELI), or Blibli posted strong performance growth throughout 2024. Rising revenue and an improved take rate have positioned the company on a clear path to profitability.

According to its financial report, Blibli recorded a net revenue of IDR 16.71 trillion in 2024, marking a 13.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase from IDR 14.71 trillion in 2023.