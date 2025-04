Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Of the four state-owned construction companies under Danantara, PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA) and PT Waskita Karya (WSKT) suffered losses in the trillions in 2024, while PT Adhi Karya (ADHI) and PT PP (PTPP) posted profits in the hundreds of billions.

WIKA saw a revenue of IDR 19.24 trillion, lower than the IDR 22.53 trillion in 2023. After expenses, WIKA posted a net loss of IDR 2.27 trillion—itself an improvement from the IDR 7.13 trillion loss in 2023.