Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The newly imposed import tariffs by President Donald Trump could pose a significant threat to Indonesia’s palm oil industry. However, Salim Group’s palm oil and CPO producers, PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk. (SIMP) and PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk. (LSIP), saw a surge in net profits in 2024.

This growth aligns with data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), which shows a steady increase in export volumes and transaction values to the United States in recent years.