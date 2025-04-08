Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Pekerja menata kelapa sawit saat panen di kawasan Kemang, Kabupaten Bogor. Bisnis/Arief Hermawan P

Palm Oil Booms in 2024, Salim Group and Haji Isam Take Lead

Indonesia’s CPO producers saw large leaps in profits in 2024 thanks to high global CPO prices.

Annisa Kurniasari Saumi
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 8 April 2025 | 20:36
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Crude palm oil (CPO) producers reportedly raked in huge profits in 2024 thanks to the increased CPO market prices, despite the impact El Niño had on production early in the year. Some of the producers that saw the biggest jump in profit were Haji Isam’s PT Jhonlin Agro Raya (JARR) and Salim Group’s PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia (LSIP).

In particular, JARR posted a 13% decrease in revenue from IDR 4.44 trillion in 2023 to IDR 3.86 trillion in 2024, but still saw a whopping 237.44% surge in net profit from IDR 77.26 billion to IDR 260.72 billion.

