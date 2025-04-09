BPJS and Taspen Fortify Portfolios with BBRI, BMRI, BBNI, and BBTN Shares

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA -- BPJS Ketenagakerjaan and Taspen are preparing to expand their equity portfolios, capitalizing on the recent downturn in the Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG). As of Tuesday’s (8/4) market close, the IHSG had slumped 7.9 percent, prompting a temporary trading halt by the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) after losses breached the 8 percent threshold.

Both institutions have long been key players in the shares of state-owned banking giants, including Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BBRI), Bank Mandiri (BMRI), Bank Negara Indonesia (BBNI), and Bank Tabungan Negara (BBTN).