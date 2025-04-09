Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Karyawan beraktivitas di depan layar monitor yang menampilkan Indeks Harga Saham Gabungan (IHSG) di PT Bursa Efek Indonesia, Jakarta, Rabu (09/04/2025)./Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

BPJS and Taspen Fortify Portfolios with BBRI, BMRI, BBNI, and BBTN Shares

BPJS Ketenagakerjaan has been actively boosting its holdings in BBRI, BBNI, and BMRI. Alongside Taspen, the institution is also among the key investors in BBTN

Thomas Mola,Pernita Hestin Untari
Thomas Mola & Pernita Hestin Untari - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 9 April 2025 | 18:00
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA -- BPJS Ketenagakerjaan and Taspen are preparing to expand their equity portfolios, capitalizing on the recent downturn in the Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG). As of Tuesday’s (8/4) market close, the IHSG had slumped 7.9 percent, prompting a temporary trading halt by the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) after losses breached the 8 percent threshold.

Both institutions have long been key players in the shares of state-owned banking giants, including Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BBRI), Bank Mandiri (BMRI), Bank Negara Indonesia (BBNI), and Bank Tabungan Negara (BBTN).

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

BPJS and Taspen Fortify Portfolios with BBRI, BMRI, BBNI, and BBTN Shares
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

BPJS and Taspen Fortify Portfolios with BBRI, BMRI, BBNI, and BBTN Shares

Utak-Atik Asuransi Jiwa Sesuaikan Taktik Investasi Saat Gejolak Pasar Saham
Emiten
1 jam yang lalu

Utak-Atik Asuransi Jiwa Sesuaikan Taktik Investasi Saat Gejolak Pasar Saham

BlackRock Cs Tancap Gas Belanja Saham Antam (ANTM) Usai Lebaran
Emiten
1 jam yang lalu

BlackRock Cs Tancap Gas Belanja Saham Antam (ANTM) Usai Lebaran

Gold, Copper Exempted from Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs on Indonesia
English Version
2 jam yang lalu

Gold, Copper Exempted from Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs on Indonesia

Rupiah Nears 17.000, How Indonesian Banks Like Mandiri, BNI, and BCA Are Responding
English Version
3 jam yang lalu

Rupiah Nears 17.000, How Indonesian Banks Like Mandiri, BNI, and BCA Are Responding

Berita Premium Lainnya