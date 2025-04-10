Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Pekerja menyelesaikan pembuatan komponen otomotif di pabrik PT Dharma Polimetal Tbk. (DRMA) di Cikarang, Bekasi, Jawa Barat, Selasa (20/9). (JIBI/Bisnis/Suselo Jati)

Local vs Imports: Weighing Pros and Cos of TKDN Relaxation

Prabowo’s call for TKDN relaxation has sparked a debate about its impact on Indonesia’s economy, particularly on local businesses and import dependency.

Denis Riantiza Meilanova,Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa,Lukman Nur Hakim
Denis Riantiza Meilanova , Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa & Lukman Nur Hakim - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 10 April 2025 | 19:30
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — President Prabowo Subianto has given a controversial directive to relax local content requirements (TKDN) as a concession to the US in order to negotiate lower tariffs. Experts believe that while a flexible TKDN may ease business operations, it would be at the expense of local businesses.

TKDN, as regulated in Government Regulation No. 29/2018 on industrial empowerment, stipulates a minimum percentage of local content in goods and/or services as a requirement to conduct business in Indonesia in order to give local businesses a competitive edge, generate jobs, and reduce reliance on imports.

