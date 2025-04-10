Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Fasilitas produksi dan penyimpanan terapung (Floating Production Storage and Offloading/FPSO) Belanak di South Natuna Sea Block B yang dikelola Medco E&P Natuna (MEPN). Istimewa/SKK Migas.

Analysts Bullish on Medco Energi (MEDC) Despite Sliding Oil Prices

The Panigoro family-owned energy company MEDC is bracing for a challenging year with slumping oil prices and trade war sentiments.

Oktaviano DB Hana, Dionisio Damara Tonce
Oktaviano DB Hana & Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 10 April 2025 | 17:00
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Analysts maintain their bullish stock forecast for and gas company PT Medco Energi Internasional (MEDC) despite emerging headwinds this year ranging from plunging oil prices and rising costs, which are expected to impact the company’s revenue and bottom line performance.

Bloomberg terminal data shows that all 18 securities firms reviewing the energy company owned by individuals listed in Forbes’ Indonesia’s 50 Richest 2024—the Panigoro family—have all issued a “Buy” rating with consensus target price at IDR 1,615, presenting a potential upside of 72.8% from the stock’s latest close of IDR 935 on Wednesday (9/4).

