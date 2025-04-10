Analysts Bullish on Medco Energi (MEDC) Despite Sliding Oil Prices

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Analysts maintain their bullish stock forecast for and gas company PT Medco Energi Internasional (MEDC) despite emerging headwinds this year ranging from plunging oil prices and rising costs, which are expected to impact the company’s revenue and bottom line performance.

Bloomberg terminal data shows that all 18 securities firms reviewing the energy company owned by individuals listed in Forbes’ Indonesia’s 50 Richest 2024—the Panigoro family—have all issued a “Buy” rating with consensus target price at IDR 1,615, presenting a potential upside of 72.8% from the stock’s latest close of IDR 935 on Wednesday (9/4).