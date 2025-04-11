Caution Advised When Choosing Stock Sectors During Market Uncertainty

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Investors are advised to remain cautious in choosing their preferred stock sectors, despite the bullish signals seen in the market on Thursday (10/4). High levels of uncertainty suggest that not all sectors will benefit equally from the recent uptrend.

The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) rebounded sharply on Thursday (10/4), surging 4.79 percent to close at 6,254.02, after slipping below the key 6,000 level earlier in the week. All sectoral indices ended in the green, led by basic materials with a 7.03 percent gain, followed by consumer cyclicals at 6.11 percent, and energy at 5.51 percent.