Goldman’s Latest Stock Outlook and Target Prices for BBRI, BBCA, BMRI, BBNI

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — US investment bank Goldman Sachs has updated its stock recommendation ratings and targets for Indonesia’s “big four” banks BBRI, BBCA, BMRI, and BBNI in its April review released Wednesday (9/4), with three receiving neutral ratings and one with a “Buy” recommendation.

The review by Goldman Sachs analyst Melissa Kuang—cited by a Bloomberg report on Thursday (10/4)—covered 15 listed companies, including four Indonesian banks namely PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BBRI), PT Bank Central Asia (BBCA), PT Bank Mandiri (BMRI), and PT Bank Negara Indonesia (BBNI).