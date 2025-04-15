Indonesia to Send Envoys for Tariff Talks with US

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Indonesian government will soon send a delegation to the United States from April 16–24 to start negotiations amid tariff concerns. For the upcoming talks, Indonesia has drafted a negotiation package that includes a pledge to purchase more American goods, ease domestic regulations, and outline partnership opportunities, including Indonesia’s possible expansion into the US.

The Indonesian delegation will include Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, National Economic Council Vice Head Mari Elka Pangestu, Foreign Minister Sugiono, Deputy Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir, and Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Djiwandono.