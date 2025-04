Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Bukit Asam Tbk. (PTBA) has allocated a capital expenditure (capex) of IDR 7.2 trillion for 2025, a significant increase from the IDR 2.3 trillion capex realized in 2024.

President Director Arsal Ismail explained that the rise in capex this year is partly attributed to the Tanjung Enim-Keramasan coal transportation project.