Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Big-name investors are reshuffling their stakes in Indonesian coal stocks after US President Donald Trump released a series of four executive orders last Tuesday (8/4) that aim to revive the US coal industry.

Bloomberg data on Monday (14/4) shows that after news of Trump’s latest policy broke, BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset management firm, sold 11.59 million shares of PT Bumi Resources (BUMI) on April 10, reducing its holdings to 1.57 billion shares.