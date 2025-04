Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia’s capital market has been allowed breathing room as the US pauses its reciprocal tariffs for many countries, but the relief is not guaranteed to be long-term before any concrete agreements are put in place.

The IDX Composite (IHSG) index continued its rally for the fourth consecutive day after closing at 6,441 on Tuesday (15/4/2025) and gaining 7.94% over the past four trading days, after previously hitting a year-low of 5,967.