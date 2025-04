Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Danantara now officially owns stakes in 52 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) after the government transferred its stakes in the firms according to the Government Regulation (PP) Number 15/2025 to PT Biro Klasifikasi Indonesia (BKI).

The regulation governs the transfer of shares to BKI as part of establishing Danantara’s operational holding, through capital participation via the transfer of series B and/or series C state-owned shares in all SOEs.