Indonesia Falls Behind in Southeast Asia’s Race for Investments

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia continues to lose against its neighbors in the competition to attract investments as global giants choose to place their bets in other Southeast Asian countries over Indonesia.

Most recently, toymaker Lego unveiled a new production factory in Binh Duong province, Vietnam, as the company’s manufacturing base in the region. The newly-minted factory aims to operate with 100% renewable energy by early 2026 on a 44-hectare site and pledges to hire locals into its workforce.