Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) di Kabupaten Morowali, Sulawesi Tengah, Minggu (9/7/2023). Bloomberg/Dimas Ardian.

Indonesia Falls Behind in Southeast Asia’s Race for Investments

Indonesia falls behind in Southeast Asia's investment race as major firms like Lego, Apple, and Nvidia channel billions into Vietnam over Indonesia.

Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah,Denis Riantiza Meilanova
Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah & Denis Riantiza Meilanova - Bisnis.com
Senin, 21 April 2025 | 16:15
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia continues to lose against its neighbors in the competition to attract investments as global giants choose to place their bets in other Southeast Asian countries over Indonesia.

Most recently, toymaker Lego unveiled a new production factory in Binh Duong province, Vietnam, as the company’s manufacturing base in the region. The newly-minted factory aims to operate with 100% renewable energy by early 2026 on a 44-hectare site and pledges to hire locals into its workforce.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Kinerja dan Target Agung Podomoro (APLN) 2025
Emiten
5 jam yang lalu

Kinerja dan Target Agung Podomoro (APLN) 2025

Masih Kemurahan, Begini Peluang Harga Saham BBRI, BMRI, BBNI Cs
Investasi
5 jam yang lalu

Masih Kemurahan, Begini Peluang Harga Saham BBRI, BMRI, BBNI Cs

Gold Hits Record High, Opening Profit Window for Hartadinata Abadi (HRTA)
English Version
6 jam yang lalu

Gold Hits Record High, Opening Profit Window for Hartadinata Abadi (HRTA)

Rekomendasi Terbaru Saham Cimory (CMRY) Menjelang Pembagian Dividen
Emiten
6 jam yang lalu

Rekomendasi Terbaru Saham Cimory (CMRY) Menjelang Pembagian Dividen

Indonesian Market Suffers Whiplash from US Tariffs, Rupiah Crash
English Version
6 jam yang lalu

Indonesian Market Suffers Whiplash from US Tariffs, Rupiah Crash

Berita Premium Lainnya