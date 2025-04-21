Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Karyawan memperlihatkan uang Rupiah dan Dolar AS di salah satu tempat penukaran uang asing di Jakarta, Senin (3/3/2025).

Indonesian Market Suffers Whiplash from US Tariffs, Rupiah Crash

Economic developments such as geopolitical tensions and domestic issues have Indonesia’s own financial market into a worse state than last year.

Surya Dua Artha Simanjuntak
Surya Dua Artha Simanjuntak - Bisnis.com
Senin, 21 April 2025 | 18:15
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Economic developments such as geopolitical tensions, Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, and domestic issues have sent ripples across global markets and sent Indonesia’s own financial market into a worse state than last year, with key indicators such as foreign capital outflows, five-year credit default swap (CDS) rates, and the depreciation of rupiah against the dollar all painting a bleak picture for Indonesia.

Starting with capital outflows, Bank Indonesia (BI) reported a foreign outflow of IDR 37.17 trillion between January 1 and April 16, 2025. This amount is IDR 26.53 trillion higher than last year’s amount in the same period (IDR 10.64 trillion).

