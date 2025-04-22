Telkom and DCII Eye Expansion of Data Centers

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia’s major data center players PT Telkom Indonesia (TLKM) and PT DCI Indonesia (DCII) owned by tycoon Toto Sugiri, have unveiled their future expansion plans. However, stock performance of the two firms have shown different movements as of late.



TLKM’s stock was priced at IDR 2,550 during the trading break on Monday (21/4), reflecting a 5.56% year-to-date (YtD) correction so far. Meanwhile, DCII’s stock stood at IDR 156,625 at the same period, marking a 268.53% rally since the beginning of the year and placing it in a premium range.



DCII reported a net profit of IDR 796.47 billion throughout 2024, a 54.89% increase year-on-year (YoY). This profit was supported by revenue reaching IDR 1.69 trillion, up 38.79% YoY.



Most of the revenue came from colocation services amounting to IDR 1.69 trillion in 2024, with the remainder, IDR 112.60 billion, coming from other revenues. In terms of customers, DCII's revenue was dominated by third-party clients, contributing IDR 1.77 trillion. Revenue from related parties amounted to IDR 38.68 billion.



The increase in DCII’s revenue also raised its cost of revenue by 41.40%, reaching IDR 755.40 billion, up from IDR 534.23 billion in 2023. Despite that, DCII booked a gross profit of IDR 1.05 trillion in 2024, growing 36.99% YoY compared to IDR 771.61 billion in 2023.



After deducting various expenses, DCII posted a net profit attributable to the parent entity of IDR 796.47 billion, up from IDR 514.23 billion in 2023.



In terms of cash flow, DCII recorded customer receipts of IDR 1.47 trillion throughout 2024. Cash and cash equivalents at year-end stood at IDR 217 billion, down from IDR 403.86 billion in 2023.



On the balance sheet, DCII’s total assets reached IDR 4.82 trillion in 2024, up from IDR 3.67 trillion at the end of 2023. This asset growth was due to increased equity, while liabilities also rose. Total liabilities increased to IDR 1.81 trillion in 2024 from IDR 1.46 trillion in December 2023. DCII’s total equity at the end of 2024 was IDR 3 trillion, up from IDR 2.20 trillion in 2023.