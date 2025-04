Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Bank Indonesia has signaled a soft response to working with the United States on the use of domestic payment systems, including the Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard (QRIS) and the National Payment Gateway or GPN, rather than addressing U.S. concerns over their implementation.

BI Senior Deputy Governor Destry Damayanti said cross-border cooperation in QRIS and the BI-Fast payment system hinges on each country's technical and regulatory preparedness.