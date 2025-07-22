AKR Corporindo (AKRA) Performance and Stock Outlook for H2

PT AKR Corporindo is optimistic about the second half of 2025, targeting IDR 40.8 trillion in revenue and IDR 2.4 trillion in net profit.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Logistics and supply chain company PT AKR Corporindo (AKRA) is looking at the second half with an optimistic outlook and confidence that it could turn post growth from last year’s results.

The energy and chemicals-focused company is projected to accelerate its trading and distribution lines on top of industrial estate land sales. AKRA already posed an uptick in revenue in Q1 2025, up 4.53% year-on-year (YoY) from IDR 9.81 trillion to IDR 10.18 trillion, but its net profit had declined.