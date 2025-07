Indonesian banks are racing to attract low-cost funds despite falling benchmark interest rates.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Banks continue efforts to improve third-party funds (TPF) with renewed vigor as June 2025 delivers tentative signs of recovery.

According to Bank Indonesia (BI), TPF grew 6.96% year-on-year (YoY) in June, breaking from its downtrend in recent times and hitting its highest growth rate since 2022.