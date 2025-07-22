star

Foreign Pension Funds Add Stakes in GOTO, BBRI, TLKM, BBCA

Foreign pension funds have increased their stakes in Indonesian stocks GOTO, BBRI, TLKM, and BBCA, totaling 6.9% of shares.

Duwi Setiya Ariyanti & Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com

Selasa, 22 Juli 2025 | 18:30

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Foreign pension funds have increased their stakes in GOTO, BBRI, TLKM, and BBCA, making up a total of 6.9% of the outstanding shares across these stocks.

Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI) data as of the end of June show that foreign pension funds hold substantial stakes in several Indonesian stocks. Out of the 991 firms listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), Bisnis identified the top 10 stocks with the largest foreign pension fund ownership. Among them, foreign pension fund ownership increased in four stocks.

