SSIA, BRPT, dan SMDR are among to see a tailwind after the completion of the long-awaited Patimban Port.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Once the Patimban Port project is completed, companies already operating in the area are poised to see a tailwind sooner than expected after the government accelerated the port’s completion target by the end of 2025.

Bisnis notes at least three publicly-listed companies set to pick up steam due to either direct or indirect windfall from the port’s completion, namely PT Surya Semesta Internusa (SSIA), PT Barito Pacific (BRPT), and PT Samudera Indonesia (SMDR).