star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Indonesia Reaffirms Downstream Commitment Amid U.S. Tariff Pressures

Indonesia Reaffirms Downstream Commitment Amid U.S. Tariff Pressures

Indonesia sticks to copper downstreaming despite U.S. tariff pressure, aiming to retain value domestically and limit raw exports.

user-profile
M Ryan Hidayatullah & Annasa Rizki Kamalina & Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa - Bisnis.com

Selasa, 22 Juli 2025 | 22:31

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The United States must continue to engage in downstream processing activities in Indonesia if it wishes to access the country’s mineral and metal reserves, including copper. The Indonesian government has reiterated its commitment to the ban on raw material exports, in line with the provisions of the Mineral and Coal Law.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) confirmed it would maintain downstream regulations in response to any U.S. request for domestic copper supplies. This stance remains firm, as industrial downstreaming is one of the key priorities under President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Indonesia Reaffirms Downstream Commitment Amid U.S. Tariff Pressures

English Version

1 jam yang lalu

Vale Indonesia (INCO) Trims 2025 Capex to $540 Million

English Version

2 jam yang lalu

Optimisme Summarecon (SMRA) Lanjutkan Momentum Pertumbuhan Marketing Sales

Optimisme Summarecon (SMRA) Lanjutkan Momentum Pertumbuhan Marketing Sales

star English Version

2 jam yang lalu

Banks Race for ‘Cheap Funds’ as Rate Easing Resumes

star English Version

4 jam yang lalu

Foreign Pension Funds Add Stakes in GOTO, BBRI, TLKM, BBCA

star English Version

5 jam yang lalu

Nafas Panjang PGEO yang Disokong Sinergi Pertamina dan Danantara
Nafas Panjang PGEO yang Disokong Sinergi Pertamina dan Danantara
star Emiten

5 jam yang lalu

AKR Corporindo (AKRA) Performance and Stock Outlook for H2
AKR Corporindo (AKRA) Performance and Stock Outlook for H2
star English Version

5 jam yang lalu

SSIA, BRPT, SMDR Eye Patimban Port Windfall
SSIA, BRPT, SMDR Eye Patimban Port Windfall
star English Version

7 jam yang lalu

Weighing Tailwinds and Headwinds for Indonesia’s Palm Oil Industry
Weighing Tailwinds and Headwinds for Indonesia’s Palm Oil Industry
star English Version

7 jam yang lalu

Sales of Indonesia’s Budget Cars Are Losing Steam
Sales of Indonesia’s Budget Cars Are Losing Steam
star English Version

7 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top