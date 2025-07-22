Indonesia Reaffirms Downstream Commitment Amid U.S. Tariff Pressures

Indonesia sticks to copper downstreaming despite U.S. tariff pressure, aiming to retain value domestically and limit raw exports.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The United States must continue to engage in downstream processing activities in Indonesia if it wishes to access the country’s mineral and metal reserves, including copper. The Indonesian government has reiterated its commitment to the ban on raw material exports, in line with the provisions of the Mineral and Coal Law.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) confirmed it would maintain downstream regulations in response to any U.S. request for domestic copper supplies. This stance remains firm, as industrial downstreaming is one of the key priorities under President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.